Cobblers make it eight for the summer after securing loan move for Fulham striker

Cobblers have snapped up young forward Kieron Bowie on a season-long loan from Premier League side Fulham.

The 19-year-old, 6ft 3in striker joined the squad for last week’s training camp in Scotland and featured in both friendlies against St Mirren and Dundee United. He becomes Town’s eighth signing of the summer and second in 24 hours after right-back Harvey Lintott, whose move was confirmed on Monday evening.

Bowie played at the Fife Elite Football Academy in his native Scotland before bursting onto the scene as a 16-year-old for Raith Rovers in 2019. He scored 10 goals in 35 appearances and helped Rovers win Scottish League One the following season.

Attracting interest from a host of clubs, Fulham won the race for his signature in February 2020, paying a six-figure sum, and Bowie's development at the West London club's prestigious academy has been impressive. He scored 15 goals in 20 games as Fulham clinched the U18 Premier League South title in 2021. Still a teenager, he was also part of the squad who won the U23 Premier League 2 title in May 2022, scoring five goals in 19 games.