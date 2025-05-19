Cobblers make first summer signing with addition of Nottingham Forest midfielder for undisclosed fee

Jack Perkins

Cobblers have made Nottingham Forest youngster Jack Perkins their first signing of the summer after agreeing an ‘undisclosed fee’ for the midfielder.

The 21-year-old, a hard-working midfield player who spent a period of time training with Northampton at the end of the most recent season, has signed a two-year deal at Sixfields. He is someone Kevin Nolan knows well due to his close ties with Forest – the Town boss lives in the city and his son plays for one of the academy teams – and the club have moved quickly and early to get the deal done.

Perkins joined Forest’s academy as an under eight and made impressive progress through the age groups at the City Ground. He was a regular in Forest's Premier League 2 side and also played six times in the EFL Trophy over the last couple of seasons.

He penned a new one-year deal at the City Ground last summer, with the club holding an option for an extra year. This came off the back of a successful 2023/24 season for Perkins, having made 19 appearances in Premier League 2 as well as three starts in the EFL Trophy.

At the time, Forest head of academy Chris McGuane said: "We are very pleased that Jack will be with us again next season, having been a consistent performer throughout his time at the club both in training and in games.

"Jack is dedicated to developing as a player and displays a fantastic attitude in all aspects of his programme. Jack is another player who has been with us from our foundation phase age groups and he has a real connection with the club. We all wish him well for the season ahead and look forward to working with him.”