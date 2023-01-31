Cobblers make deadline day move for Ipswich Town attacker
Young Australian thrived in Finland last year
Cobblers have made a deadline day loan move for young striker Tete Yengi from Ipswich Town.
The 6ft 5in, 22-year-old Aussie arrives at Sixfields on loan for the remainder of the season and becomes Jon Brady’s third signing of the January transfer window.
Yengi, who is chiefly a striker but can play across the front line, has just completed a successful spell on loan with Finnish top-flight club Vaasan Palloseura where he scored seven times and registered 11 assists in 27 games. He was also named the club's player of the season.
The forward started his career in his native country, scoring nine times in 38 games for the Adelaide Comets, before making ten appearances for Newcastle Jets prior to his move to England. Yengi made the switch to Ipswich in September 2021 following a successful trial and appeared regularly for the club's Under-23s.
He was rumoured to be attracting interest from League Two leaders Leyton Orient before his move to Sixfields was confirmed this afternoon. He follows Tom King and William Hondermarck through the door this month.