Cobblers 'make bid' for League Two attacker

Tyler Walton in action against Liverpool in the FA Cup earlier this year. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Cobblers are rumoured to have made a bid for Accrington Stanley winger Tyler Walton.

According to former Daily Mirror and Sun journalist Alan Nixon, Northampton have tabled an ‘opening offer’ for the 26-year-old attacker, who scored six goals and registered seven assists in 41 League Two games last season.

Walton, a versatile forward who can operate across the front line, played for Man City, Leeds United and Barnsley in his youth career and has made senior appearances for York City, Farsley Celtic and Southport before moving to Accrington in the summer of 2024. He has one year left on his contract.

At the time of his arrival, Stanley boss John Doolan said: "We looked at Tyler and his clips are really, really good. We got good feedback off the club he's been at, he's a good character, and that's a good bit of business for us to get over the line. He can play either side, he can play as a ten, or as a number nine. We've got the option of doing that, so we're quite happy with that ourselves.”

Cobblers manager Kevin Nolan gave a transfer update on Saturday, in which he confirmed the club have offers in for players. "We’re speaking to two or three players at the moment,” he said. “Hopefully we can get them over the line. It can take a bit of time on some occasions, whether that’s down to contracts or putting bids in for players or whatever it is.”