Cobblers made to pay for shocking start as they slump to defeat at Wigan

Tom Eaves scores the Cobblers' cinsolation goal at Wigan (Picture: Pete Norton)

Cobblers paid the price for a terrible first half display when they were beaten 2-1 by Wigan Athletic at the Brick Community Stadium on Tuesday.

Not only was Town’s first half performance riddled with mistakes and basic errors, but they were also bafflingly flat and lethargic, so much so it almost felt like a training game at times.

It was all too easy for Theo Aasgaard to open the scoring on 11 minutes before Jonny Smith curled in an excellent second, and Wigan would have wrapped up the points long before half-time with more clinical finishing.

The fact they didn’t kept Cobblers in the game and the visitors were much improved in the second half, pulling one back through Tom Eaves before having two big late chances to nick a point, both of which agonisingly went begging.

Ultimately, though, Cobblers had given themselves too much to do and it's hard to argue that they deserved anything from the game such was the ineptitude of their first half display.

Ben Fox was ruled out with the facial injury he sustained at the weekend so Will Hondermarck came in, and there was also a change in attack where Tariqe Fosu replaced Sam Hoskins.

The warning signs were there from the first few minutes as Wigan dictated all of the early play and looked the only side capable of carrying a goal threat, underlined by Silko Thomas going close after Akin Odimayo had misjudged an interception.

The Cobblers just did not seem at the races and they were punished for their slack start by an 11th-minute opener.

Fosu needlessly lost possession, Sam Chouchane dived in and that exposed the defence, allowing Dale Taylor to release Aasgaard whose shot squirmed through Lee Burge.

If anyone thought that might be the wake-up call that Town needed, they were mistaken.

And before it was to get worse on the score sheet, Jon Brady lost yet another player to injury when TJ Eyoma limped off with a potential groin problem and was replaced by Aaron McGowan.

Wigan doubled their lead on 18 minutes and again Cobblers did not help themselves.

Jon Guthrie should have done better with his clearance and the hosts worked the ball to Smith who cut inside and curled a superb finish into the top corner.

More sloppiness in defence almost cost Town another goal as Taylor blazed just over, and it was too easy for Wigan again when they worked a glorious chance for Jensen Weir but McGowan did miraculously to clear off the line.

Smith had a couple of chances to add to his tally, shooting over and then firing straight at Burge, as the one-sided nature of the first half continued, with Town grateful to reach half-time only trailing by two.

Brady had to change things at half-time and he did send on Tom Eaves for Tyler Roberts but it looked like it would be more of the same when Wigan cut through their visitors for another chance, again squandered by Weir.

However, 11 minutes into the second half and, virtually from nowhere, Cobblers had a lifeline.

A concerted spell of pressure culminated in Nesta Guinness-Walker delivering a deep cross to the back post where Eaves out-muscled the defender and squeezed a shot in off the post.

The game now took on a different complexion and Town’s play had a bit more purpose behind it.

There was nothing particularly original about the way they slung crosses and balls into the box in search of Eaves but it gave them a foothold and pinned Wigan back.

Chances didn’t exactly flow though and the home side increasingly threatened on the counter-attack before Brady turned to his bench again with Martyn Waghorn and Liam McCarron sent on for the final 13 minutes plus stoppage-time.

And one of those substitutes should have levelled when presented with a huge chance. A poor back pass saw McCarron clean through on goal but he hesitated and his eventual effort lacked conviction with Sam Tickle making the save.

Burge kept out Taylor to keep Cobblers alive going into stoppage-time and they so nearly grabbed a dramatic point.

A ball into the box dropped kindly for an unmarked Hoskins and his sweet strike seemed destined for the far corner until Tickle stuck out a big arm to beat it away and ensure his side took all three points.

Match facts

Wigan: Tickle, Sibbick, Aimson, Kerr ©, Sessegnon (Carragher 78), Weir (S Smith 78), M Smith, J Smith (Rankine 57), Aasgaard (Asamoah 90), Thomas, Taylor (Robinson 90). Subs not used: Watson, McManaman

Cobblers: Burge, Odimayo (McCarron 77), Eyoma (McGowan 17), Guthrie ©, Guinness-Walker, Chouchane (Hoskins 62), Hondermarck, McGeehan, Pinnock, Fosu (Waghorn 77), Roberts (Eaves 45). Subs not used: Tzanev, Wyatt

Referee: Aaron Banister

Attendance: 7,754

Cobblers fans: 154