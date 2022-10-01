Cobblers lose key man as three players go down with illness before Swindon fixture
Brady was only able to name six substitutes on the bench at the County Ground
Cobblers have been hit by illness in the 24 hours before Saturday’s League Two fixture at Swindon Town.
Max Dyche missed training on Friday before Josh Eppiah and top goalscorer Sam Hoskins went down with separate problems on Saturday morning. None of the three are thought to have COVID.
Hoskins is a particularly huge blow given his incredible form in front of goal this season, and with injuries already impacting his squad, manager Jon Brady was light on numbers for the game against Swindon and could only name six substitutes. Ryan Haynes, usually a defender, had to be drafted in at the last minute to play on the wing in his first league start for the club.
Brady did at least have Akin Odimayo back available and he was named on the bench alongside Danny Hylton and Ben Fox.