Cobblers lose key man as three players go down with illness before Swindon fixture

Max Dyche missed training on Friday before Josh Eppiah and top goalscorer Sam Hoskins went down with separate problems on Saturday morning. None of the three are thought to have COVID.

Hoskins is a particularly huge blow given his incredible form in front of goal this season, and with injuries already impacting his squad, manager Jon Brady was light on numbers for the game against Swindon and could only name six substitutes. Ryan Haynes, usually a defender, had to be drafted in at the last minute to play on the wing in his first league start for the club.