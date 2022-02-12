Cobblers lose attacker to fractured jaw as Eppiah also misses Vale trip

Cobblers will be without attacker Idris Kanu for the foreseeable future due to a fractured jaw.

The 22-year-old, who joined the club on loan from Peterborough last month, actually sustained the injury against Walsall last weekend but did not realise the extent of it.

He came off the bench against Newport County in midweek and only afterwards did further examination show a fractured jaw.

Idris Kanu.

Kanu underwent a successful operation on Friday and looks set to miss up to six weeks of action.

Meanwhile, fellow loan forward Josh Eppiah will also miss Saturday's game at Port Vale due to a calf problem.

The injury is not thought to be serious but the 23-year-old has been sent for a scan and will not be risked at Vale Park.