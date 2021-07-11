Cobblers looking to strengthen at full-back

Jon Brady cast his eye over four trialists on Saturday. Picture: Pete Norton.

Adding reinforcements at full-back has become a priority for manager Jon Brady with Cobblers needing 'strength in depth' in the position.

Cobblers only have two senior full-backs at present, one of whom - Joseph Mills - is still working his way back from a long-term ankle injury. The other, Michael Harriman, played 45 minutes at centre-back in Saturday's pre-season opener against Northampton Sileby Rangers.

Town have signed nine players so far but none at full-back. Wingers, centre-backs, central midfielders and goalkeepers have all been recruited - two in each position - plus one forward, making full-back the next priority.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brady cast his eye over four trialists during Saturday's friendly at Sileby, all of whom played at full-back, as Cobblers eased to a 6-0 victory with a couple of the new faces on target.

Isaiah Bazeley-Graham (right-back) and Josh Debayo (left-back), who impressed as much as anyone on show, took to the field in the first-half followed by former youth team defender Camron McWilliams (left-back) and ex-Crawley man David Sesay in the second 45 minutes.

Brady confirmed afterwards that full-back is a position he hopes to strengthen, although he was keeping his cards close to his chest.