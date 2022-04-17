Cobblers looking to build momentum as League Two promotion race faces pivotal day

Jon Brady.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady is hoping his side can register back-to-back victories for only the second time since the turn of the year when they host Harrogate Town on what could be a decisive set of fixtures on Easter Monday.

Northampton’s attempts to build momentum in 2022 have constantly been undermined by a failure to back up good performances and wins, and their challenge for automatic promotion has stalled as a result.

But after beating Oldham on Good Friday, they have an excellent chance to notch successive victories against out-of-form Harrogate at Sixfields. If they do that, they will go a long way to securing a play-off place and potentially edge closer to the top three.

It’s a huge day at the top of Sky Bet League Two with Port Vale (3rd) hosting Bristol Rovers (5th), Newport County (8th) at Sutton United (7th) and Tranmere Rovers (9th) entertaining Exeter City (2nd). Other fixtures see Mansfield to go Carlisle, Swindon at home to Leyton Orient and Salford City hosting AFC Barrow.

But Brady is unfazed by all of that as he focuses on his team and the need for three points against Harrogate.

"It'd be nice to build some momentum now,” he said. “We want to repeat what we produced against Oldham and put in another strong performance on Monday because consistency is the key.

"We need to replicate performances like that from now until the end of the season and we just all have to turn up to a man in the next four games.

"We can't get ahead of ourselves. We won't get too high and we won't get too low no matter how the results go, we will just keep believing in what we do.

"I don't know where we are in the table after the game. I will probably pull the blind down on it in my mind and just focus on trying to win the next game because otherwise you can get caught up in the moment and get ahead of yourself.

"I'll leave that to the players. They were straight on their phones to see where they're at! But now the focus is on Harrogate.”

With just two rest days between the games, Brady will need to assess certain players before deciding whether or not they can start against Harrogate, in particular Shaun McWilliams and Josh Eppiah who played 90 and 85 minutes respectively in the win over Oldham.

"Josh put in a great shift and I thought he looked strong so long may that continue,” Brady added.

"I spoke to Shaun and he said he felt like he couldn't breathe in the first-half but he got a second wind and had a really strong game in the end so I'm pleased for him.

"The rest of the team were excellent to a man as well and I felt we really controlled the game in possession and we had a lot of chances and could have scored a few more.

"But I'm pleased to come away with the three points.”