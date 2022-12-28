Jon Brady is happy with where his squad is at going into a crucial double-header at Sixfields either side of New Year's Day, with left-back Ali Koiki the only player not currently available for selection.

A 17-day break from action due to freezing temperatures across the county earlier this month meant fitness levels were not at 100 per cent when Town returned to the pitch against Carlisle United last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But they battled through that game impressively and then played well again at Mansfield Town on Boxing Day, taking four points from those two fixtures. Most players are now back to where they need to be, albeit one or two remain short of sharpness.

Jon Brady

"The ones on the bench just needed some match minutes and it’s trying to get that for them," said Brady. "It was really hard over that cold period to get the fitness levels where we wanted them to be but now it’s about match fitness and match sharpness.

"With the bench, I needed to work them towards that somehow, someway and that was key in our preparation to give them some minutes against Mansfield and we got five on, which was great."

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Koiki, who's been out for two months, Brady added: "It was touch and go for Ali to be back in December and he will probably join in with the group in training towards the end of this week.

"Hopefully we can get him with the squad before the New Year and then it will be up to him to build his minutes in training but now we’re probably looking more in mid-January.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brady made all five substitutes at Field Mill, adding: "We wanted to get players on and get minutes into bodies and mix it up a little bit and we were able to do that.

"Danny (Hylton) did well and all the subs made an impact. It was nice to be able to get them on and to look to the bench and have difference makers on the sideline, that's really important because it drives up the standard of those who start.

Advertisement Hide Ad