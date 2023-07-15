News you can trust since 1931
Cobblers 'looking at' potentially signing one or two trialists after eight feature in friendly against Leicester City

‘What we need first and foremost is bodies to help us get through pre-season.’
By James Heneghan
Published 15th Jul 2023, 18:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jul 2023, 18:09 BST
Jon BradyJon Brady
Jon Brady

Some of the trialists who featured for the Cobblers against Leicester City in Saturday’s friendly at Sixfields are under consideration as potential new signings.

Eight unnamed players were involved – from Trialist A through to Trialist H – but that was mainly due to Town’s current availability issues. They had nine players, including new signing Manny Monthé and captain Jon Guthrie, either injured or not quite fit enough to be involved against Leicester.

One of those trialists who featured was rumoured to be former Aston Villa midfielder Hayden Lindley. The 20-year-old spent time on loan at Newport County last season and has previously been on trial with Cheltenham Town.

"We had a strong 10 outfield players starting the game but obviously there's a lot of injuries to contend with at the moment and we're bringing on a whole load of trialists in the second half with Max (Dyche) holding the ship together,” said manager Jon Brady. "At the end of the game, apart from one lad, every player out there was 22 or under.

"What we need first and foremost is bodies to help us get through pre-season. There's some trialists in the squad that we're helping to get fit and there's some others which we're looking at.

"The market is tough at the moment but we're working hard because we know we need to improve the squad. It's a long process and we're trying to get the right ones for us."

