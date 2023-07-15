Jon Brady

Some of the trialists who featured for the Cobblers against Leicester City in Saturday’s friendly at Sixfields are under consideration as potential new signings.

Eight unnamed players were involved – from Trialist A through to Trialist H – but that was mainly due to Town’s current availability issues. They had nine players, including new signing Manny Monthé and captain Jon Guthrie, either injured or not quite fit enough to be involved against Leicester.

One of those trialists who featured was rumoured to be former Aston Villa midfielder Hayden Lindley. The 20-year-old spent time on loan at Newport County last season and has previously been on trial with Cheltenham Town.

"We had a strong 10 outfield players starting the game but obviously there's a lot of injuries to contend with at the moment and we're bringing on a whole load of trialists in the second half with Max (Dyche) holding the ship together,” said manager Jon Brady. "At the end of the game, apart from one lad, every player out there was 22 or under.

"What we need first and foremost is bodies to help us get through pre-season. There's some trialists in the squad that we're helping to get fit and there's some others which we're looking at.