Cobblers 'looked lost' against Rotherham, admits disappointed Kevin Nolan

By James Heneghan
Published 11th Oct 2025, 16:38 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2025, 16:40 BST
Kevin Nolanplaceholder image
Kevin Nolan
Cobblers boss Kevin Nolan thought his side ‘looked lost’ in the second half of their 2-1 defeat to Rotherham at Sixfields on Saturday.

A relatively even first half ended with Northampton leading 1-0 thanks to Sam Hoskins’ penalty, his 100th goal for the club, but Rotherham made all of the running in the second 45 and deservedly won it through Joe Lafferty’s equaliser and a brilliant – if controversial – 88th minute free-kick from Josh Benson.

"I don’t want to talk about referees too much today,” said Nolan. “I want to talk about us because we weren’t good enough. They just put it on us, as simple as that. They put it on us and behind us and it created havoc.

"We couldn’t find a way to get back into it and get control back and keep possession and I’ve said to the lads, they have to learn. It just didn’t feel right today and to be honest I thought they looked a bit lost out there in the second half.

"The first half was fine and we were worthy of being 1-0 up and it could have been 2-0 with the offside goal but there are no complaints from me. They put it on us and unfortunately we conceded two goals.

"The first one is poor on our behalf and the second one is a big of magic from the lad from a free-kick that should never have been.”

