Cobblers loan round-up: Waters nets twice in a week as Bunney helps Dale to vital win

It was a successful weekend for both Billy Waters and Joe Bunney after the two Cobblers loanees played starring roles in victories for their respective clubs.

Bunney helped Rochdale to three vital points in League One after his corner led to Jim McNulty’s winning goal in a 2-1 victory against Shrewsbury Town. It was Dale’s first game since sacking Keith Hill, though they remain in the relegation zone despite the win.

Waters, meanwhile, followed up his goal against Bury in midweek with another during Saturday’s 4-1 thrashing of Notts County, racing through to net their third on 55 minutes. Waters also won a first-half penalty.

As for the youth players, Jack Newell played for Corby Town in their 1-1 draw at Thame United in Division One Central of the Southern League, while Bradley Lashley and Jack Daldy appeared for Wellingborough Town in a 4-1 defeat by Cogenhoe United, with Daldy on target.

On the winning side in that fixture was Matthew Slinn, who was in the Cogenhoe team. Elsewhere, Ryan Hughes featured in St Neots Town’s 2-2 draw with Biggleswade and Joe Iaciofano played for Banbury United who were beaten 3-0 by Kettering Town.