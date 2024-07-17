Cobblers linked with move for former Luton Town forward

Admiral Muskwe in action for Luton

​Cobblers are interested in a deal for former Luton Town attacker Admiral Muskwe, according to several reports.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The 25-year-old was released by the Hatters at the end of last season after three years at Kenilworth Road, in which he scored two goals and made 26 appearances.

He was linked with a move to Northampton last summer but eventually ended up on loan at Exeter City, however his season was ruined by a ‘significant’ hamstring injury which kept him out for several months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Muskwe is now on trial with the Cobblers and featured in Saturday’s opening pre-season friendly against Norwich City at Sixfields. According to several reports, including former Sky Sports journalist Peter O’Rourke, Northampton are now weighing up whether to offer him a deal.

Muskwe started his career in Leicester City’s academy and had loan spells at Swindon and Wycombe before making the permanent switch to Luton in 2021.

He struggled to establish himself at the Hatters though and spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Fleetwood Town, scoring three goals in 14 appearances, before his injury-disrupted time at Exeter.

Meanwhile, former Cobblers loanee Kieron Bowie could be heading to Scotland.

The Edinburgh Evening News are reporting that Scottish Premiership side Hibernian are considering a move for the 21-year-old Fulham forward, who impressed during his two seasons on loan at Sixfields.