Cobblers are lining up a move for Rangers youngster Josh McPake in January, according to reports.

The Daily Record, a newspaper based in Scotland, have linked Northampton with a potential loan move for the young winger next month.

The 21-year-old is currently at Queen’s Park, who play in the Scottish Championship, on a season-long loan deal, but the Ibrox side could recall him in January and send him down south.

McPake has won admirers whilst playing for the Spiders with four goals this season, including two in his last two games. He bagged a stoppage-time goal in Queen’s Park’s 2-0 SPL Trust Trophy win over Montrose last weekend and also netted in a 4-0 victory over Hamilton Accies at Hampden.

He already has experience of EFL football too having played for Morecambe in League One and Tranmere in League Two last season. He also has a taste for it at Sixfields after starting and scoring in Tranmere’s 3-2 defeat in March.

McPake scored four times on loan at Harrogate the previous season and has reportedly been watched by Northampton scouts this season. The Cobblers have form for signing players from Scotland in recent years with Jon Guthrie, Nicke Kabamba, Aaron McGowan and Louis Appéré all moving from north of the border to Sixfields in the past two summer transfer windows.