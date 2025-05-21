Cobblers, Lincoln City and Mansfield Town linked with move for Blackpool defender

Jordan Gabriel in action for Blackpool against Cobblers earlier this season

Cobblers have been linked with a move for Blackpool defender Jordan Gabriel.

The 26-year-old right-back made 37 appearances in all competitions for the Seasiders in 2024/25 – 30 of which were in League One – having initially made the move to the north west on loan from Nottingham Forest in 2020.

Gabriel made the switch permanent a few months later and has since racked up 142 games in total for the club. He was part of the squad that won promotion to the Championship via the League One play-offs in his first full campaign at Bloomfield Road.

But he is out of contract this summer and his departure was confirmed by a social media post after the final game of the season, with Lincoln City, Mansfield Town and Port Vale all rumoured to be battling Northampton to sign him permanently, according to Football League World.

Asked about Gabriel’s impact at Bloomfield Road earlier this month, Tangerines boss Steve Bruce told the Blackpool gazette: “I’d like to say a big well done to Jordan Gabriel, it’s probably his final game for the club – he’s been a terrific servant.

“He hasn’t been in the team this year but he reminded us what he can do when he came on today. He could’ve scored three or four. He started really well for me but came out of the team because his wife gave birth and then Odel (Offiah) took his position and results went well.

"That’s football – that’s the way it is, it can give you a kicking now and then. It’s my job to pick a team that can win every week. As soon as I saw Jordan, I enjoyed what I saw. He gives you everything he’s got, he’s athletic and quick, and has never let the squad down.”