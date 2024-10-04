Cobblers 'let ourselves down' against Bolton as Brady admits to defensive 'issues'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jon Brady felt Cobblers ‘let ourselves down’ against Bolton at Sixfields on Tuesday and that there are ‘issues’ to address defensively after Wanderers exploited Town’s high line.

Bolton’s first two goals at Sixfields, scored by John McAtee and George Thomason, were both the result of players running in behind the defence combined with a lack of pressure on the ball.

"We want to perform better than that,” said Brady. “Bolton are a very good team but we let ourselves down, certainly in defensive areas.

"There were positives – we kept creating chances – but if we're going to be as aggressive as we want to be, we know we'll probably hit some bumps against the top teams in this division.

"The effort and the application was there. It was the most we've run this season and our sprint distances were the highest they've been so we worked extremely hard but we just didn't execute technically and sometimes tactically.

"The goals were too easy. I have looked back at the goals and there are certain issues in there. I'm not going to say too much because I don't want to give away too much information but we were pulled apart by a very good side.

"We tried to be aggressive in our shape because we're at home and we want to give our fans something to get behind but they have pulled us open a couple of times.

"They had chances were they were slid in behind and it's difficult for Burgey whereas the chances we had, they had a body or two in the way and that's the difference."