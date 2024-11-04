Cobblers left with just 14 senior players as injury count hits 11
Once again Town’s injury list is piling up, just like it has done in the last two seasons, with Sam Hoskins and Eaves the latest to join the likes of Jordan Willis, Aaron McGowan, James Wilson and Matt Dibley-Dias.
McGowan and Willis were ruled out for a ’period of time’ three weeks ago while Patrick Brough, Luke Mbete, Callum Morton and Ali Koiki all remain sidelined for the long-term. It has not been made clear what is keeping out Wilson and Dibley-Dias.
The losses of Hoskins and Eaves were made particularly costly for Brady when Tyler Roberts was sent off against Lincoln, leaving him without a senior striker for Saturday’s FA Cup defeat to Kettering Town.
Brady said: "I had Sam Hoskins, Tom Eaves and Tyler Roberts all available and I was rotating them around but it all unravelled in the Lincoln game because I lose Sam to a niggle with his knee before the game, Tom goes off 10 minutes after coming on and then Tyler gets sent off.
"I was exasperated after the game because I knew we would have no centre forwards available and to have 50 per cent of your squad out and 100 per cent of your strikers out, it’s a challenge in anyone’s book. We currently only have 14 senior players available."
On Eaves, who suffered a nasty blow to the face against Lincoln, Brady said: "Tom is seeing specialists today and we are waiting for the feedback to find out the full extent of his facial injuries. He’s had some initial assessments but we need some more clarity.
"We might have one or two back in the next couple of weeks but none of the rest. That’s just where we’re at. Hopefully we get some positives on Tom but we’re living in a bit of hope at the moment.
"To have six operations out of the 11 that are injured is tough in anyone’s book and these injuries are happening in games so we can’t legislate for that.”