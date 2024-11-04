Tom Eaves will be assessed by a specialist

Jon Brady has his fingers crossed that Tom Eaves’ injury is not as bad as feared after revealing Cobblers are now down to just 14 available senior players.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Once again Town’s injury list is piling up, just like it has done in the last two seasons, with Sam Hoskins and Eaves the latest to join the likes of Jordan Willis, Aaron McGowan, James Wilson and Matt Dibley-Dias.

McGowan and Willis were ruled out for a ’period of time’ three weeks ago while Patrick Brough, Luke Mbete, Callum Morton and Ali Koiki all remain sidelined for the long-term. It has not been made clear what is keeping out Wilson and Dibley-Dias.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The losses of Hoskins and Eaves were made particularly costly for Brady when Tyler Roberts was sent off against Lincoln, leaving him without a senior striker for Saturday’s FA Cup defeat to Kettering Town.

Brady said: "I had Sam Hoskins, Tom Eaves and Tyler Roberts all available and I was rotating them around but it all unravelled in the Lincoln game because I lose Sam to a niggle with his knee before the game, Tom goes off 10 minutes after coming on and then Tyler gets sent off.

"I was exasperated after the game because I knew we would have no centre forwards available and to have 50 per cent of your squad out and 100 per cent of your strikers out, it’s a challenge in anyone’s book. We currently only have 14 senior players available."

On Eaves, who suffered a nasty blow to the face against Lincoln, Brady said: "Tom is seeing specialists today and we are waiting for the feedback to find out the full extent of his facial injuries. He’s had some initial assessments but we need some more clarity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We might have one or two back in the next couple of weeks but none of the rest. That’s just where we’re at. Hopefully we get some positives on Tom but we’re living in a bit of hope at the moment.

"To have six operations out of the 11 that are injured is tough in anyone’s book and these injuries are happening in games so we can’t legislate for that.”