Cobblers will be without Aaron McGowan for the next three games after their appeal to overturn his red card against Crawley Town on Saturday was rejected by an FA panel.

It was widely expected that McGowan’s ban would be rescinded given the evidence available but for the third time this season Northampton have failed to appeal a red card following similar incidents involving Danny Hylton and Ben Fox earlier in the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The referee's report confirms McGowan was dismissed for ‘violent conduct’. The incident occurred in the 72nd minute when McGowan tangled with Jack Roles whilst waiting for a throw-in to be taken. There appeared to be very little contact between the two but Roles crumpled to the ground clutching both his face and his leg. Referee Ross Joyce consulted with his linesman before showing the Cobblers defender a straight red card.

A statement from the club said: “Northampton Town's appeal against the red card shown to Aaron McGowan has been rejected by the FA. McGowan was sent off in the second half of the 1-0 over Crawley Town for violent conduct.

“Violent conduct is defined as:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- When a player uses or attempts to use excessive force or brutality against an opponent when not challenging for the ball, or against a team-mate, team official, match official, spectator or any other person, regardless of whether contact is made.

- In addition, a player who, when not challenging for the ball, deliberately strikes an opponent or any other person on the head or face with the hand or arm, is guilty of violent conduct unless the force used was negligible.

Aaron McGowan

"No reduction in the ban was agreed by the panel so McGowan must now serve a three match suspension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad