Cobblers left 'shocked and deeply saddened' after death of wife of goalkeeping coach James Alger
‘This news has shocked everyone at the club and our first priority is supporting James and his family at this very sad time.’
Northampton Town have been left ‘shocked’ and ‘deeply saddened’ by the passing of the wife of the club’s goalkeeping coach, James Alger, on Monday.
“This news has shocked everyone at the club and our first priority is supporting James and his family at this very sad time," said chairman Kelvin Thomas.
"The club is a family; we are all together as one and when something like this happens it is deeply felt by us all. Everyone is very close to James and of course we send our sincerest condolences and support to him and his family.
"We will do whatever it takes to support James, we are fortunate that we have an excellent club chaplain in Haydon Spenceley and I know he has already spoken to James.
Most Popular
-
1
Cobblers left 'shocked and deeply saddened' after death of wife of goalkeeping coach James Alger
-
2
IN PICTURES: Sam Hoskins' remarkable Cobblers career as he approaches major milestone
-
3
Leonard wants to be the man that makes Cobblers tick after Brighton loanee gets fans purring with impressive showing against Hartlepool
-
4
Sherring and Odimayo 'recovering well' but might not make it in time for Crawley trip
-
5
Brady full of praise for Sam Hoskins ahead of significant landmark
"James is constantly in our thoughts and I know our supporters will want to join us all in offering their condolences to James and everyone affected by this at a terribly difficult time.
"In the meantime, I am sure supporters will understand when we politely please ask that James' privacy is respected."
Everyone at the Chronicle & Echo are thinking of James and his family at this difficult time and we send our very best wishes.