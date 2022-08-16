Cobblers left 'shocked and deeply saddened' after death of wife of goalkeeping coach James Alger

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Alger.

Northampton Town have been left ‘shocked’ and ‘deeply saddened’ by the passing of the wife of the club’s goalkeeping coach, James Alger, on Monday.

“This news has shocked everyone at the club and our first priority is supporting James and his family at this very sad time," said chairman Kelvin Thomas.

"The club is a family; we are all together as one and when something like this happens it is deeply felt by us all. Everyone is very close to James and of course we send our sincerest condolences and support to him and his family.

"We will do whatever it takes to support James, we are fortunate that we have an excellent club chaplain in Haydon Spenceley and I know he has already spoken to James.

"James is constantly in our thoughts and I know our supporters will want to join us all in offering their condolences to James and everyone affected by this at a terribly difficult time.

"In the meantime, I am sure supporters will understand when we politely please ask that James' privacy is respected."