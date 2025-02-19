Cobblers leave space open in squad for potential free agent signing

Kevin Nolan

Cobblers have left a space open in their squad should they decide to sign a free agent before the end of the season.

Clubs had to re-register their squads when the January transfer window closed with 22 places available, but that doesn’t include goalkeepers or anyone under the age of 21.

According to the official EFL squad lists, Cobblers have registered 21 of a possible 22 players. Jon Guthrie and Callum Morton are not included after their season-ending knee injuries, and neither is midfielder Jack Sowerby, who remains out with the dislocated knee he suffered at Blackpool in November. However, he could be added to the squad at any point.

The reason for leaving him out is to give Kevin Nolan the option of bringing in a free agent should one become available between now and the end of the season.

"It’s 22 players that we can have and we have registered 21,” confirmed Nolan. “If a free agent comes along then it’s something we can explore.

"Anybody who’s not registered in the squad but can get back from injury, we can add them at a later date so there was nothing to it. It’s just us keeping our options open.”