Northampton’s League One trip to Pride Park, which was due to take place live on Sky Sports on Saturday, September 9th, at lunchtime, has been postponed due to international call-ups within the Derby County squad.

Clubs need at least three players to be called up by their countries to have the option to postpone a league fixture, and Derby say that they have met that requirement. Cobblers may also have been missing players had the game gone ahead on the original date with Kieron Bowie and Marc Leonard close to the Scotland Under-21s squad.

A new date will be required for the game and this will be announced in due course. In the meantime, supporters are advised to keep any tickets purchased safe. The club have been advised that any tickets purchased for the original date will be valid for the re-arranged game.