Cobblers' League One home game against Portsmouth called off due to international call-ups

A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course
By James Heneghan
Published 4th Oct 2023, 09:54 BST- 1 min read
Portsmouth’s scheduled visit to Sixfields to take on Northampton in League One has been postponed due to international call-ups.

Clubs need at least three players to be called up by their countries to have the option to postpone a league fixture, and Portsmouth say that they have met that requirement for next weekend’s fixture (October 14th).

Cobblers, whose game against Derby last month was also called off for the same reason, may also lose players over the international weekend. Kieron Bowie is regularly part of the Scotland Under-21s squad.

Sixfields
A new date will be required for the game and this will be announced in due course. Any tickets purchased for the original date will be valid for the re-arrangement, whenever that may be.

Supporters who have purchased match tickets are asked to keep them safe until a new date is known, at that point refund details will be confirmed for those match ticket holders unable to make the new date.

Related topics:CobblersLeague OnePortsmouthSixfieldsNorthamptonSupportersKieron BowieDerby