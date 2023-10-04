Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Portsmouth’s scheduled visit to Sixfields to take on Northampton in League One has been postponed due to international call-ups.

Clubs need at least three players to be called up by their countries to have the option to postpone a league fixture, and Portsmouth say that they have met that requirement for next weekend’s fixture (October 14th).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cobblers, whose game against Derby last month was also called off for the same reason, may also lose players over the international weekend. Kieron Bowie is regularly part of the Scotland Under-21s squad.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sixfields

A new date will be required for the game and this will be announced in due course. Any tickets purchased for the original date will be valid for the re-arrangement, whenever that may be.