Sixfields

Northampton’s League One game against Wrexham in February has been chosen for live coverage on Sky Sports.

The fixture at Sixfields was originally scheduled to kick-off at 3pm on Saturday, February 15th, but has been moved to 12.30pm and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Plus. Tickets for the game will go on sale in due course.

It’s the third time this season that a Northampton game has been moved for television reasons. The visit of Wycombe in September also kicked off earlier while December’s derby against rivals Peterborough United has been moved to Monday night (December 9th).