Cobblers' League One game against Exeter City moved to avoid clash
Sixfields clash given earlier kick-off time
and live on Freeview channel 276
Northampton’s Sky Bet League One fixture with Exeter City on Saturday, April 20th, will now kick off at the slightly earlier time of 2pm.
The change has been made to avoid a direct clash with Northampton Saints, who are due to host Leicester Tigers game in a game that kicks off at 3.05pm and is fixed by TV coverage.