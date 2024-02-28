News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING

Cobblers' League One game against Exeter City moved to avoid clash

Sixfields clash given earlier kick-off time
By James Heneghan
Published 28th Feb 2024, 12:07 GMT
Updated 28th Feb 2024, 12:07 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Northampton’s Sky Bet League One fixture with Exeter City on Saturday, April 20th, will now kick off at the slightly earlier time of 2pm.

The change has been made to avoid a direct clash with Northampton Saints, who are due to host Leicester Tigers game in a game that kicks off at 3.05pm and is fixed by TV coverage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cobblers and Saints continue to work together with both clubs moving kick off times where necessary to avoid a direct clash. The most recent occasion came in January when the Saints’ game with Newcastle kicked off at 2pm on the same day that Northampton hosted Shrewsbury Town at Sixfields.

Related topics:Northampton SaintsSixfieldsLeague OneCobblersNorthampton