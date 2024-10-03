Cobblers' League One fixture against Wigan Athletic called off
Cobblers’ League One game at Wigan Athletic later this month has been postponed due to international call-ups.
The fixture, which was scheduled for October 12, will now take place at a later date after Wigan received a number of international call-ups.
Details about the rearranged game will be announced in due course.
