Cobblers' League One fixture against Wigan Athletic called off

By James Heneghan
Published 3rd Oct 2024, 11:02 GMT
Wigan AthleticWigan Athletic
Wigan Athletic
Cobblers’ League One game at Wigan Athletic later this month has been postponed due to international call-ups.

The fixture, which was scheduled for October 12, will now take place at a later date after Wigan received a number of international call-ups.

Details about the rearranged game will be announced in due course.

Related topics:League OneCobblersWigan Athletic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice