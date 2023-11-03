Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northampton’s scheduled trip to Charlton Athletic on Saturday, November 18th, has been called off due to international call-ups within the Addicks squad.

It is the third time this season that Cobblers have seen a League One fixture postponed after their games against Derby County and Portsmouth also had to be rearranged for the same reason. Clubs must have at least three players called up by their national teams to have the option to postpone league matches and Charlton have reached that threshold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No new date for the game has yet been arranged, but supporters who purchased tickets for the game are asked to please keep them safe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...