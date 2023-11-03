News you can trust since 1931
Third game this season postponed
By James Heneghan
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 09:56 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 09:57 GMT
Northampton’s scheduled trip to Charlton Athletic on Saturday, November 18th, has been called off due to international call-ups within the Addicks squad.

It is the third time this season that Cobblers have seen a League One fixture postponed after their games against Derby County and Portsmouth also had to be rearranged for the same reason. Clubs must have at least three players called up by their national teams to have the option to postpone league matches and Charlton have reached that threshold.

No new date for the game has yet been arranged, but supporters who purchased tickets for the game are asked to please keep them safe.

Any tickets purchased for the original game will be valid for the re-arranged date, while, when a new date is known, any supporters who are unable to make that date will be able to claim a refund.

