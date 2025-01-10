Cobblers' League One fixture against Barnsley postponed due to frozen pitch
Cobblers’ League One fixture against Barnsley has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.
A pitch inspection took place at Sixfields on Friday morning, the result of which confirmed conditions would not improve sufficiently for Saturday’s game to go ahead.
Temperatures dropped to -5 overnight on Thursday and aren’t expected to get above freezing throughout Friday and into Saturday.
The game will be rearranged for a later date.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.