Cobblers' League One fixture against Barnsley postponed due to frozen pitch

By James Heneghan
Published 10th Jan 2025, 11:58 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2025, 11:59 GMT
SixfieldsSixfields
Sixfields
Cobblers’ League One fixture against Barnsley has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

A pitch inspection took place at Sixfields on Friday morning, the result of which confirmed conditions would not improve sufficiently for Saturday’s game to go ahead.

Temperatures dropped to -5 overnight on Thursday and aren’t expected to get above freezing throughout Friday and into Saturday.

The game will be rearranged for a later date.

Related topics:League OneCobblersBarnsleySixfields

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice