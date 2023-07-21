The trip to the title favourites Rams on Saturday, September 9, has been selected to be shown on Sky Sports Football, with the kick-off being brought forward to 12.30pm.

A club statement read: "We have received official confirmation that our game with Derby County at Pride Park on 9th September will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The game will kick off at 12.30pm and be shown on Sky Sports Football.

A view of Derby County's Pride Park Stadium (Picture: Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

"With the match being broadcast on Sky Sports there will be no iFollow broadcast in the UK and Ireland."

The trip to Pride Park is the Cobblers' first since their 4-2 FA Cup fourth round replay defeat in February, 2020.

That was the club's first visit to the new home of the Rams, with the previous visit to Derby being way back in the 1967 season when the Cobblers lost 4-3 at the old Baseball Ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad