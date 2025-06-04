Cobblers 'leading the fight' ahead of Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City to land Scottish midfielder

Dean Campbell

Cobblers are ‘leading the fight’ to sign midfielder Dean Campbell, according to Scottish newspaper the Daily Record.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old Scot, who has represented his country at under-18 and under-19 level, came through Aberdeen’s academy and played 74 times for the club before a brief loan spell with Kilmarnock. He then moved south of the border, spending 2022/23 on loan at Stevenage where he made 26 appearances as they won promotion to League One.

Campbell left Aberdeen permanently when joining League Two Barrow in the summer of 2023 and he stayed at Holker Street for two seasons, netting five goals in 86 games, but left the club at the end of 2024/25, opting not to sign a new contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newly-promoted duo Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers are among the clubs rumoured to be rivalling Northampton for his signature this summer.

The Daily Record reported: “Northampton Town are leading the fight to land Dean Campbell. The English League One outfit are pushing to sign the midfielder.

“Campbell has just left a successful spell at Barrow and has interest from League One, Two and Scotland. Kevin Nolan is the Cobblers manager and he has made a personal pitch to try and land the former Aberdeen player.

“The 24-year-old, who turned down a new deal at Barrow, is currently weighing up his options. It is expected he will remain in England after a spell with Stevenage and then has spent the last two years at Holker Street.”