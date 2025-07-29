Cobblers launch striking new pink away kit for 2025/26 League One season
The strip, which will be worn for the first time in Saturday’s opening League One game against Wigan Athletic (3pm kick-off), follows the recent unveiling of Northampton's traditional claret home kit and a striking neon third outfit.
The club confirmed: “The Northampton Town away kit is now on sale from ntfcstore.co.uk and will be in the club store from 10am on Wednesday morning. The away shirt is available in adult sizes from small to 6XL and in junior sizes from ages 5-6 up to 13-14.
“The adult shirts retail at £50 with the junior shirts at £42. Adult shorts, which are black, come in sizes from small to 3XL and cost £24 while junior shorts are £20 from ages 5-6 up to 13-14. Black socks are available for £10 juniors and £12 adults.”
