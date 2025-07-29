Cobblers launch striking new pink away kit for 2025/26 League One season

By James Heneghan
Published 29th Jul 2025, 16:51 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2025, 17:00 BST
Sam Hoskins models the new away kitplaceholder image
Sam Hoskins models the new away kit
Cobblers have launched their new away kit for the 2025/26 season – an eye-catching pink number.

The strip, which will be worn for the first time in Saturday’s opening League One game against Wigan Athletic (3pm kick-off), follows the recent unveiling of Northampton's traditional claret home kit and a striking neon third outfit.

The club confirmed: “The Northampton Town away kit is now on sale from ntfcstore.co.uk and will be in the club store from 10am on Wednesday morning. The away shirt is available in adult sizes from small to 6XL and in junior sizes from ages 5-6 up to 13-14.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The adult shirts retail at £50 with the junior shirts at £42. Adult shorts, which are black, come in sizes from small to 3XL and cost £24 while junior shorts are £20 from ages 5-6 up to 13-14. Black socks are available for £10 juniors and £12 adults.”

Related topics:CobblersLeague OneNorthamptonWigan Athletic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice