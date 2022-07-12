Cobblers launch new home kit for 2022/23 season

Cobblers have launched their brand new home kit for the 2022/23 season.

The kit, voted for by supporters for the club’s 125th anniversary season, is a modern twist on the kit worn by Graham Carr's 1986/87 Division Four title winning side and will be available to pre-order via ntfcstore.com from 8am on Wednesday morning.

The kit is set to be worn in Northampton’s two home pre-season fixtures against West Bromwich Albion tomorrow (Wednesday) and Luton Town on Saturday, both at Sixfields, and will be available for sale in store on July 27th.

Home kit for 2022/23

The kit retails at £45 for short sleeves and £50 for long sleeves for adults with junior shirts priced at £40 short sleeves and £45 long sleeves. The long sleeve option has been offered following supporter consultation.

"This is the first time the club have offered a long sleeve replica shirt for a number of years," explained Cobblers chief executive James Whiting. "We approached hummel to provide this option following feedback from supporters at a fans consultation event who said they would like a long sleeve option and hummel agreed.

"We hope the long sleeve version will prove popular, and it is in keeping with the 1986/87 theme as the original kit was worn in both short and long sleeves 36 years ago."

Those modelling the kit include Ali Koiki and Sam Hoskins from the men's first team, Peter Abimbola from the academy/first team, Georgia Tear and Alex Dicks from Northampton Town Women, Johnny Carey and Zack Douglas from the club's Football & Education programme, Grant Ellingham from the Northampton Town multi disability squad, Raymond Cogings from the Northampton Town Down Syndrome squad, Michael Bull from the Northampton Town Extra Time group and Tackling Loneliness project and Sam Chappell from the club's Premier League Kicks programme.