News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Cobblers launch new away kit for 2023/24 League One campaign

The new strip will be worn by both the men and women in Saturday’s friendlies at Sixfields
By James Heneghan
Published 15th Jul 2023, 10:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jul 2023, 10:22 BST

Cobblers have unveiled their new PUMA away kit for the 2023/24 League One season.

This season's away strip, a white shirt with two claret hoops, is a nod to both the distant and more recent past and has been worn at key times in the club's history, most notably on that famous night at Anfield in September 2010 when Cobblers upset the mighty Liverpool in the League Cup.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, the kit was originally worn a long time before, and as a home kit rather than an away kit. The white shirt with two claret hoops was worn in the 1967/68 season, the club's first season back in Division 3 having been so cruelly relegated from the top flight just two seasons before, and it stayed as the kit right the way through to the 1971/72 season.

Sam Sherring and Will Hondermarck model the new kitSam Sherring and Will Hondermarck model the new kit
Sam Sherring and Will Hondermarck model the new kit
Most Popular

The kit proved popular with supporters in the vote that took place ahead of the 125th anniversary season. The club have worked with PUMA to recreate this iconic kit which will be worn as the away kit for 2023/24.

The away kit is available for pre-order via ntfcdirect.co.uk now and will be worn by both the men’s and women’s first teams in their games against Leicester and Cambridge respectively at Sixfields on Saturday.

The new home kit will be revealed on Saturday July 29th.

Related topics:CobblersLeague OneLiverpoolSixfieldsLeicesterCambridge