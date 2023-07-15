Cobblers have unveiled their new PUMA away kit for the 2023/24 League One season.

This season's away strip, a white shirt with two claret hoops, is a nod to both the distant and more recent past and has been worn at key times in the club's history, most notably on that famous night at Anfield in September 2010 when Cobblers upset the mighty Liverpool in the League Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the kit was originally worn a long time before, and as a home kit rather than an away kit. The white shirt with two claret hoops was worn in the 1967/68 season, the club's first season back in Division 3 having been so cruelly relegated from the top flight just two seasons before, and it stayed as the kit right the way through to the 1971/72 season.

Sam Sherring and Will Hondermarck model the new kit

The kit proved popular with supporters in the vote that took place ahead of the 125th anniversary season. The club have worked with PUMA to recreate this iconic kit which will be worn as the away kit for 2023/24.

The away kit is available for pre-order via ntfcdirect.co.uk now and will be worn by both the men’s and women’s first teams in their games against Leicester and Cambridge respectively at Sixfields on Saturday.