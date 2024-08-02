Ali Koiki models the new Cobblers third kit.

Cobblers have launched their brand new 2024/25 PUMA third kit.

The smart new outfit is a mainly black shirt with a pink trim and is accompanied by black shorts and black socks. It completes the set for 2024/25 after Cobblers unveiled their claret home kit and yellow away strip for the upcoming League One season.

The third kit will retail at £48 for adults and £40 for juniors and is available in all adult and junior sizes, up to 6XL in adult with limited numbers in the bigger sizes. It is available to pre-order now via ntfcstore.co.uk.

In store sales will begin on Friday, August 16th, with pre-orders being dispatched as soon as possible around that time with collections also available on that date.