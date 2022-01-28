Cobblers land young Belgium striker on loan from Leicester City

Striker Josh Eppiah has joined the Cobblers on loan from Leicester City.

The 23-year-old will spend the rest of the season at Sixfields after becoming the fourth player to sign for the club on loan this month.

Eppiah scored six goals for Leicester's U23s during the shortened 2019/20 campaign and then penned a new three-year contract with the club in September ahead of a loan move to OHL Leuven in Belgium's Jupiler Pro League.

Josh Eppiah. Picture: Pete Norton

His loan spell, which included one league goal in 11 appearances, was disrupted by injury and led to the forward missing the start of the current season after returning to the King Power.

Eppiah has played youth football at international level for Belgium and also gained experience when scoring twice for Leicester in the 2019/20 Papa John's Trophy.