Cobblers knocked out of the top three after Tuesday's League Two fixtures

Town drop to fourth but are level on points with Carlisle having played the same number of games

By James Heneghan
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 09:49 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 09:51 GMT

Cobblers have dropped back out of the automatic promotion places in League Two after Carlisle United drew 0-0 in their game in hand at Bradford City on Tuesday.

Both sides hit the woodwork at Valley Parade but neither could find a way through as the spoils were shared. Carlisle go back above Northampton and into third on goal difference but the two teams have now played the same number of games. Bradford are five points adrift in fifth.

Elsewhere in League Two on Tuesday, Northampton’s next opponents Doncaster Rovers drew 1-1 at Crawley while Gillingham beat Crewe 2-1.

There’s also a game on Wednesday with promotion hopefuls Mansfield Town hosting FA Cup giant-killers Grimsby.

The top seven in League Two now looks like this:

1) Orient, 36 games, 73pts, +24

2) Stevenage, 36 games, 67pts, +19

3) Carlisle, 37 games, 66pts, +23

4) Cobblers, 37 games, 66pts, +17

5) Bradford, 37 games, 61pts, +13

6) Stockport, 37 games, 60pts, +18

7) Salford, 37 games, 59pts, +15

