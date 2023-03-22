Cobblers knocked out of the top three after Tuesday's League Two fixtures

Cobblers have dropped back out of the automatic promotion places in League Two after Carlisle United drew 0-0 in their game in hand at Bradford City on Tuesday.

Both sides hit the woodwork at Valley Parade but neither could find a way through as the spoils were shared. Carlisle go back above Northampton and into third on goal difference but the two teams have now played the same number of games. Bradford are five points adrift in fifth.

Elsewhere in League Two on Tuesday, Northampton’s next opponents Doncaster Rovers drew 1-1 at Crawley while Gillingham beat Crewe 2-1.

Valley Parade

There’s also a game on Wednesday with promotion hopefuls Mansfield Town hosting FA Cup giant-killers Grimsby.

The top seven in League Two now looks like this:

1) Orient, 36 games, 73pts, +24

2) Stevenage, 36 games, 67pts, +19

3) Carlisle, 37 games, 66pts, +23

4) Cobblers, 37 games, 66pts, +17

5) Bradford, 37 games, 61pts, +13

6) Stockport, 37 games, 60pts, +18