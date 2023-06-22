The Sixfields showdown against Steve Evans' side will take place on Saturday, August 5, and will kick-off a busy first month of the season that also includes an early home derby date with old rivals Peterborough United.

Posh come to town on Saturday, August 19, with the reverse fixture at London Road also pencilled in for a Saturday, although the January 6 date is also when the third round of the FA Cup is taking place.

Other August fixtures see trips to Wigan Athletic (Aug 12) and Cheltenham Town (Aug 26), with the other home match a midweek encounter with Lincoln City.

Steve Evans will being his Stevenage team to Sixfields on the opening weekend of the new season (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The Cobblers will also play in the first round of the Carabao Cup the week after the Stevenage opener, with the draw for that competition live on Sky Sports at 2.30pm on Thursday.

The Christmas fixtures see Town host Oxford United on Saturday, December 23 and go to Stevenage on Boxing Day, before a trip to Sincil Bank to play Lincoln on December 29 is followed by a New Year's Day home clash with Cheltenham.

Easter sees the Cobblers go to Reading on Good Friday, with a home clash on Easter Monday against Port Vale.

The Cobblers will wrap up their season with an away day in Yorkshire at Barnsley on Saturday, April 27, 2024, with their final home match against Exeter City seven days earlier.

The matches against the division's big-hitters see the Cobblers go to Pride Park to take on Derby County on Saturday, September 9, with the Rams in Northampton on March 23, 2024.

Play-off final losers Barnsley come to Sixfields on Saturday, September 23, with Portsmouth at Sixfields on Saturday, October 14. The Cobblers go to Fratton Park on Saturday, February 3.

Town go to Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, October 21, with the Trotters at Sixfields on Saturday, February 10, while the matches against Charlton Athletic are at The Valley on Saturday, November 18, and in Northampton on March 2.

Those hoping for a weekend away on the north west coast will be disappointed, as the trip to Blackpool is on Tuesday, November 28.

The matches against Joey Barton's Bristol Rovers are expected to have a little extra spice this season, and the Cobblers go to the Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 28, before welcoming Joey Barton and his players to Sixfields on Saturday, February 17.

The matches against near neighbours Cambridge United are at Sixfields on Saturday, November 25, and at the Abbey Stadium on Saturday, March 9.

The long road trips are at least all on Saturdays, with Town fans facing a trek to Exeter City on September 30, Carlisle United on December 16 and Fleetwood on April 13.

As it stands, the midweek fixtures have been kind, with only one other in the schedule aside from the Blackpool date, and that sees the Cobblers go to Leyton Orient on Tuesday, February 13.

Northampton Town season 2023/24

Provisional fixture list

All fixtures subject to change

AUGUST

Sat Aug 5 Stevenage H

Wed Aug 9 Carabao Cup One

Sat Aug 12 Wigan Athletic A

Tue Aug 15 Lincoln City H

Sat Aug 19 Peterborough United H

Sat Aug 26 Cheltenham Town A

Wed Aug 30 Carabao Cup Two

SEPTEMBER

Sat Sep 2 Wycombe Wanderers H

Sat Sep 9 Derby County A (International Date)

Sat Sep 16 Port Vale A

Sat Sep 23 Barnsley H

Wed Sep 27 Carabao Cup Three

Sat Sep 30 Exeter City A

OCTOBER

Tue Oct 3 Reading H

Sat Oct 7 Shrewsbury Town A

Sat Oct 14 Portsmouth H (International Date)

Sat Oct 21 Bolton Wanderers A

Tue Oct 24 Leyton Orient H

Sat Oct 28 Bristol Rovers A

NOVEMBER

Wed Nov 1 Carabao Cup Four

Sat Nov 4 Emirates FA Cup 1

Sat Nov 11 Burton Albion H

Sat Nov 18 Charlton Athletic A (International Date)

Sat Nov 25 Cambridge United H

Tue Nov 28 Blackpool A

DECEMBER

Sat Dec 2 Emirates FA Cup 2

Sat Dec 9 Fleetwood Town H

Sat Dec 16 Carlisle United A

Wed Dec 20 Carabao Cup Five

Sat Dec 23 Oxford United H

Tue Dec 26 Stevenage A

Fri Dec 29 Lincoln City A

JANUARY

Mon Jan 1 Cheltenham Town H

Sat Jan 6 Peterborough United A (Emirates FA Cup 3)

Wed Jan 10 Carabao Cup Semi-Final (1)

Sat Jan 13 Wigan Athletic H

Sat Jan 20 Oxford United A

Wed Jan 24 Carabao Cup Semi-Final (2)

Sat Jan 27 Shrewsbury Town H (Emirates FA Cup 4)

FEBRUARY

Sat Feb 3 Portsmouth A

Sat Feb 10 Bolton Wanderers H

Tue Feb 13 Leyton Orient A

Sat Feb 17 Bristol Rovers H

Sat Feb 24 Burton Albion A

Sun Feb 25 Carabao Cup Final

Wed Feb 28 Emirates FA Cup 5

MARCH

Sat Mar 2 Charlton Athletic H

Sat Mar 9 Cambridge United A

Tue Mar 12 Blackpool H

Sat Mar 16 Wycombe Wanderers A (Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final)

Sat Mar 23 Derby County H (International Date)

Fri Mar 29 Reading A

APRIL

Mon Apr 1 Port Vale H

Sat Apr 6 Carlisle United H

Sat Apr 13 Fleetwood Town A

Sat Apr 20 Exeter City H (Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final)