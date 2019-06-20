Cobblers kick off at home to Walsall as next season's league fixtures are revealed

Cobblers will kick off the Sky Bet League Two season with a game against Walsall at the PTS Academy Stadium.

The curtain-raiser against the side who were relegated from League One last season will be played on Saturday, August 3.



The Cobblers' first away game of the campaign will be a trip to Port Vale a week later.



In what looks a tough start to the season, other sides who were in League One last season - Bradford City and Plymouth Argyle - are on the early schedule, meaning Town will face three of the four relegated teams in the first seven games.



Promoted sides Leyton Orient and Salford City will both visit the PTS Academy Stadium in October, while the longest away trip of the season - Carlisle United - will be on a Tuesday night (October 22).



Christmas sees Keith Curle's side head to Mansfield Town (December 21) before a Boxing Day trip to Crawley Town.



The festive home games are against Cheltenham Town (December 29) and Stevenage (January 1).



Colchester United visit on Good Friday before an Easter Monday trip to Plymouth Argyle.



The season wraps up with an away game against Newport County.



The full fixture list is below, please note all fixtures are subject to change.

Sat Aug 3 Walsall H

Sat Aug 10 Port Vale A

Tue Aug 13 Carabao Cup One

Sat Aug 17 Macclesfield Town H

Tue Aug 20 Swindon Town A

Sat Aug 24 Colchester United A

Tue Aug 27 Carabao Cup Two

Sat Aug 31 Plymouth Argyle H

Sat Sep 7 Bradford City A International Date

Sat Sep 14 Newport County H

Tue Sep 17 Stevenage A

Sat Sep 21 Crawley Town H

Tue Sep 24 Carabao Cup Three

Sat Sep 28 Morecambe A

Sat Oct 5 Leyton Orient H

Sat Oct 12 Scunthorpe United A International Date

Sat Oct 19 Salford City H

Tue Oct 22 Carlisle United A

Sat Oct 26 Cambridge United H

Tue Oct 29 Carabao Cup Four

Sat Nov 2 Oldham Athletic A

Sat Nov 9 Emirates FA Cup 1

Sat Nov 16 Crewe Alexandra H International Date

Sat Nov 23 Grimsby Town H

Sat Nov 30 Emirates FA Cup 2

Sat Dec 7 Exeter City A

Sat Dec 14 Forest Green Rovers H

Tue Dec 17 Carabao Cup Five

Sat Dec 21 Mansfield Town A

Thu Dec 26 Crawley Town A

Sun Dec 29 Cheltenham Town H

Wed Jan 1 Stevenage H

Sat Jan 4 Leyton Orient A Emirates FA Cup 3

Wed Jan 8 Carabao Cup Semi-Final (1)

Sat Jan 11 Salford City A

Sat Jan 18 Morecambe H

Sat Jan 25 Cheltenham Town A Emirates FA Cup 4

Tue Jan 28 Scunthorpe United H

Wed Jan 29 Carabao Cup Semi-Final (2)

Sat Feb 1 Macclesfield Town A

Sat Feb 8 Port Vale H

Tue Feb 11 Swindon Town H

Sat Feb 15 Walsall A

Sat Feb 22 Exeter City H

Sat Feb 29 Grimsby Town A

Sun Mar 1 Carabao Cup Final

Wed Mar 4 Emirates FA Cup 5

Sat Mar 7 Mansfield Town H

Sat Mar 14 Forest Green Rovers A

Tue Mar 17 Carlisle United H

Sat Mar 21 Cambridge United A Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final

Sat Mar 28 Oldham Athletic H International Date

Sat Apr 4 Crewe Alexandra A

Fri Apr 10 Colchester United H

Mon Apr 13 Plymouth Argyle A

Sat Apr 18 Bradford City H Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final

Sat Apr 25 Newport County A