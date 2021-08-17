Cobblers keeping their options open in the transfer market after Chukwuemeka departs

Jon Brady and Colin Calderwood.

Cobblers will be ready to make their move in the transfer market if Jon Brady wishes to strengthen his squad between now and the deadline on August 31.

It's been a case of 12 in and 12 out so far this summer after young striker Caleb Chukwuemeka became the latest to depart when completing his move to Premier League side Aston Villa on Monday.

Brady did not rule out the prospect of making another addition with two weeks to go until the deadline but, having recently recruited Kion Etete on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, he is content with what he has available.

"Our squad is really tight at the moment and there's a real fluidity and a real cohesion with it," he said. "But we do need to be ready if there are any injuries or lack of fitness or whatever.

"We're conscious that the window closes in two weeks and we have always got to be ready because we might need strengthening, but we haven't made any decisions on that at the moment."

Chukwuemeka's move away from Sixfields was a long time coming after 12 months of rumours and speculation.

Those rumours intensified over the last few weeks and so the club put plans in place to ensure they were not caught on the hop if and when Chukwuemeka departed.

"We knew something was bubbling and then it became more prevalent but it's really good that everything here was kept in-house," added Brady.

"Obviously we brought Kion in because we felt that Caleb would potentially move in so we were proactive in what we did with our work and I think it fits all-round and it's a good move for everybody.

"He's a talented young player with a lot of potential and this is now a great opportunity at a top Premier League side.