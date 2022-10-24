Jon Brady on the touchline at Stevenage.

Cobblers are still mulling over whether or not to appeal Danny Hylton’s red card against Stevenage on Saturday.

The 33-year-old striker was sent off by referee Geoff Eltringham for raising his arms after tussling with Stevenage defender Dan Sweeney. Manager Jon Brady branded it a ‘shocking decision’ in his post-match interview but the club are yet to commit to appealing, especially in the wake of what happened last week when Ben Fox’s red card against Leyton Orient was surprisingly not overturned.

"We are still toing and froing with it,” said Brady. “We were a bit burned by the previous one with Foxy because we felt that was unjust and we were disappointed. We need to make a decision on that one.”

Meanwhile, at Monday’s press conference, Brady was also asked about the comments made by Boro boss Steve Evans in the aftermath of Saturday’s game at the Lamex Stadium.

"I’ve got nothing to say on the matter,” said Brady. “We keep our counsel and we are very professional in what we do. First and foremost, we are trying to build a real strong culture at this football club and we respect everyone.”