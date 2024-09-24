Cobblers injury update: Tom Eaves, Jordan Willis, Aaron McGowan and Ali Koiki

Ali Koiki

Tom Eaves, Aaron McGowan and Jordan Willis could all be back involved for the Cobblers against Mansfield Town this weekend, but Ali Koiki faces ‘several months’ out of action.

McGowan had started every league game this season before missing out with a ‘niggle’ against Huddersfield but he may reclaim his spot on Saturday, especially with right-back rival Akin Odimayo suspended.

Eaves and Willis have returned to training and are likely to feature at some point in the next 10 days, and Sam Hoskins should be available again after the birth of his baby girl just hours before the win over Huddersfield.

However, the news is not so good on Koiki. Having already revealed that fellow left-back Patrick Brough suffered a broken leg at the John Smith’s Stadium, Jon Brady confirmed Koiki will also be on the sidelines for a while.

"Tom and Jordan are close,” said Brady. “It’s about whether we bleed them in this weekend or wait until next week because we have a lot of Tuesday games coming up. We have three games next week and I would say they’ll certainly be involved in one of those and it’ll be great to have them back in the mix.

"With Aaron, we were able to rotate a couple of things around and we made sure we did that. Some players have minor niggles and we’re in a position now to rotate and that’s what we did at the weekend.

"Everyone else came through unscathed on Saturday and that’s positive for us, especially now we’re going into a very busy period.”

On Koiki, Brady confirmed: “Ali will be out for several months. He’s struggling with a muscle injury so he’ll be missing for a while unfortunately.”