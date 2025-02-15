Cobblers injury update on Tom Eaves and Liam Shaw after pair miss Wrexham defeat

Liam Shaw

Kevin Nolan has provided an update on Tom Eaves and Liam Shaw after both men missed Saturday’s defeat to Wrexham.

The two players were surprise absentees when the team sheets dropped an hour before the 2-0 defeat at Sixfields, and Nolan confirmed afterwards that both have picked up injuries.

"Eavesy picked up a bit of a knock,” said Nolan. “He hyper-extended his knee in the game against Mansfield. He managed to get through the game but he felt a bit of soreness so he had a scan and we’re looking at weeks with him. I’m not too sure exactly how long and I don’t like giving timelines. He is where is and we’ll manage him every day and go week to week.

"Liam Shaw felt something in his hip early on in the week. We tried to see how he’d be at the end of the week and we didn’t really train him on Friday to see if we could wheel him out and if he could play through it but the pain was just a bit too much for him. I’m hoping that won’t be too bad and we’ll see him back in the team pretty soon.”