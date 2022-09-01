Cobblers injury update: Odimayo, Eppiah, Sherring and Sowerby
Brady has a number of concerns for the weekend
Cobblers are monitoring a number of potential injury concerns going into this weekend’s home game with Barrow.
Aaron McGowan is the only man definitely ruled out but Sam Sherring remains doubtful and Akin Odimayo also looks unlikely to make it after going off with injury against Ipswich in midweek.
Jack Sowerby returned from a knee problem to feature in the second-half against Doncaster last Saturday but he then missed the trip to East Anglia, while Josh Eppiah is still building up his fitness.
"Akin came off as a precaution but we feel he might struggle for this weekend,” said Brady. “We are monitoring that situation.
"One or two have picked up knocks and injuries and we were looking after a couple the other night so we have lots of things to consider before the weekend.
"Sam and Jack weren’t quite ready for Tuesday and neither was Josh. We are just working on their recovery from tweaks, knocks, bumps, injuries, whatever it might be.
"We want to get them up to the level where they are ready to come in and play. I had several constraints last weekend where I could only give players limited minutes but they are being forced to come on at the moment because we are a little bit light.”