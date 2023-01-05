Cobblers injury update: Louis Appéré, Jack Sowerby, Ali Koiki, Tyler Magloire and Shaun McWilliams

Louis Appéré, Jack Sowerby, Tyler Magloire, Shaun McWilliams and Ali Koiki are all doubts for Saturday’s game at Salford City.

Sowerby returned to training earlier this week but will need time to get back up to full speed following illness, while Koiki is also on the grass again after a knee injury, although he too is short of match fitness.

Appéré missed the win over Leyton Orient as a precaution and could be absent again this weekend, and manager Jon Brady was given further headaches after Tyler Magloire and Shaun McWilliams both hobbled off against Orient with hamstring injuries.

Tyler Magloire hobbles off against Orient.

"Jack is back with us but he’s pretty underweight,” said Brady. “He’s lost a lot of weight through the illness he suffered with so we need to try and build him back up.

"I’m not sure on Louis. It might be too soon for this weekend but we will just have to wait and see. Ali has just started training fully with the group this week, which is really good to see, so he’s maybe a couple of weeks away.

