Cobblers injury update: Lee Burge, Josh Harrop, Shaun McWilliams and Tyler Magloire

Jon Brady is optimistic that neither Shaun McWilliams nor Tyler Magloire will be out for the long-term, but it is too early to say whether or not goalkeeper Lee Burge faces a spell on the sidelines.

Town’s number one stopper injured his calf during the first-half of Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Salford City and had to be replaced by Jonny Maxted at the break.

Magloire and McWilliams missed the game through the hamstring injuries they sustained against Leyton Orient the previous week, but both could be back by the end of the month.

Brady was also having to manage the minutes of striker Louis Appéré and midfielder Jack Sowerby at Moor Lane on Saturday. Both men came on in the closing stages of the game having returned to the squad from injury and illness respectively.

"Lee felt a twinge in his calf in the first-half but I don't know how serious that is so we'll have to assess him over the next few days,” said Brady.

"People might feel the subs were left late but I only had limited minutes for some of the players on the bench and I thought the front two were doing well.

"We were breaking their back-line and we were hurting them but with some players, it's about the longer game, especially with Jack and Louis because I was only able to give them very limited minutes.

"I wouldn't want to give a timeframe on Shaun and Tyler at this stage but they are not going to be months and months. I would hope – all being well – that they are back within the month but we will see.”

Meanwhile, Josh Harrop is yet to feature for the Cobblers after signing for the club last month. He has not even made the squad in the last few games.

