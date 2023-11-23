‘We’ve been ravaged by injuries in the past but our last performance against Burton shows what a difference it can make when we get players back.’

Jon Guthrie and Louis Appéré will both be available for selection when Cobblers host Cambridge United at Sixfields on Saturday.

Skipper Guthrie played 34 minutes against MK Dons on Tuesday after seven weeks out with a hamstring injury, and Appéré was withdrawn at the same stage on his third appearance since returning from a hip problem.

However, left-back Ali Koiki was forced off in the second half at Stadium MK due to a hamstring complaint. Ben Fox, Tyler Magloire and Danny Hylton remain sidelined and goalkeeper Lee Burge is a doubt for the weekend.

Reuben Wyatt had to come off in stoppage-time on Tuesday

"It was great to have Jon back looking fit and well on Tuesday and he’ll be in contention for selection on Saturday,” confirmed Jon Brady.

“Louis has felt the effects when he’s tried to come back in the past and it’s been a bit stop-start for him but we feel we’ve finally got him to a stage where he’s been able to play some minutes and it’ll be a case now of building those minutes further.

"Ali had some soreness in his hamstring but we don’t know the outcome of that at the moment. We’re waiting to find out.

"We’ve been ravaged by injuries in the past but our last performance against Burton shows what a difference it can make when we get players back. It’s just a case of managing minutes for those players coming back because we can’t overstretch them, but we’ll make sure we get the balance right.”

Brady also gave an update on teenage academy midfielder Reuben Wyatt, who looked in pain when he came off at the end of Tuesday’s 3-2 defeat.