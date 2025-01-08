Cobblers injury update: Jack Baldwin, Tyler Roberts and Ben Fox

Jack Baldwin suffered an eye injury against Shrewsbury

Cobblers boss Kevin Nolan has provided an update on three of his injured players.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fifteen players are currently sidelined, many of whom won’t be back any time soon, but Nolan is hopeful he’ll have more options available by the end of the month.

Jack Baldwin is among those closest to a return. The defender has been struggling with blurred vision after taking a whack to the face during Town’s 1-1 draw at Shrewsbury between Christmas and New Year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nolan said: "Jack took a really heavy blow and at this moment in time we’re just taking it day by day with him. It’s really important to stress that we aren’t going to push anyone back. They have to feel 100 per cent in themselves so they can come back into training.

"Jack hasn’t trained with us today (Wednesday) but I’m hoping we’re going to be seeing him on the pitch in the next 24-48 hours and then we’ll make a decision on him at the weekend.”

Ben Fox and Tyler Roberts are also working hard in the hope of returning sooner rather than later after both sustained calf injuries before Christmas.

"Foxy is a bit further behind Tyler at this moment,” added Nolan. “As I’ve said before, I don’t like to put time limits on it because then people might think you’ve brought them back too early or too late and they’ve missed their scheduled return dates and people wonder if they’ve had a recurrence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Where we’re at currently, we’re in a good place with both Ben and Tyler, especially Tyler. But we’re taking it day by day and we’re in constant communication with Birmingham because this is a recurrence injury for Tyler.

"We have to be really careful because when he comes back, I want him to be here for the rest of the season and I want him to be playing a big part for us staying in this league and looking up the table.”