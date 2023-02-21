Cobblers injury update: Fox, Hylton, Bowie, Harrop, Odimayo, Burge and Haynes

Cobblers boss Jon Brady has provided a comprehensive update on the seven players currently sidelined by injury.

The injury situation at present is about as bad as it’s been all season and there’s little light at the end of the tunnel with several players, including Kieron Bowie, Akin Odimayo and potentially Ben Fox, several weeks away from returning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brady did not give a specific timescale on Fox’s injury but suggested it could be a significant one as they await further news, while he also confirmed Josh Harrop is also among those players currently nursing a problem.

Ben Fox

Brady said: “Foxy is out injured and unfortunately that could be a length of time but we are waiting on the surgeon’s opinion and we will see what they say. That’s imminent and we’ll find out pretty soon.

"(Lee) Burgey could be close to a return to the squad on Saturday. Hylton, there’s no real timescale for Danny at the moment with his knee problem, and Kieron is going to be a few more weeks. We said eight weeks from the outset with him and it’s probably another three to four more weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ryan Haynes has suffered a muscle injury and has just started to come back on the grass with us. Akin Odimayo is another one which could be four or five weeks and then Josh Harrop also has a muscle injury.