Cobblers injury update: Danny Hylton, Tyler Magloire, Akin Odimayo, Aaron McGowan, Lee Burge and Ali Koiki

Danny Hylton is back fit and available for selection again but Cobblers’ five other injured players are not expected to return until the end of March at the earliest.

Hylton returned from several months out in December but, after making four appearances, all from the bench, a fresh injury at the turn of the year has kept him sidelined for a number of weeks.

He was back in training last week but did not make the squad for Saturday’s 2-0 win over Burton Albion, partly due to the strong competition for places manager Jon Brady now has available, with the likes of top scorer Sam Hoskins left on the bench at the Pirelli.

Centre-back Tyler Magloire has not played in over a year due to a serious knee injury suffered against Colchester United last February, while Ali Koiki, Akin Odimayo, Lee Burge and Aaron McGowan face several weeks out.

“If we did see Tyler on the pitch this season, it would be a bonus,” said Brady. “We are not going to rush it because he had some serious damage on that knee.

"But he’s progressing really well. He’s out on the grass and he’s running but it’s been a long, hard road for him and we want to make sure we play the long game with him. He’s doing well and that’s the main thing.

"Danny has been back fit for about a week now but obviously Sam didn’t even get on the pitch at the weekend so we have good competition for places. But Danny’s champing at the bit in training and he’s a great option to have if and when needed.

"As for the others – AK, Aaron, Ali and Burgey – we are probably looking at the end of March.”

Providing an update on his squad in general ahead of Saturday’s game against Charlton Athletic, Brady added: "There are some bumps and bruises from the weekend and there are stresses and strains because it’s been a brutal schedule over the last few weeks.