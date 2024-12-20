Cobblers injury update: Ben Fox, Harvey Lintott and Jack Baldwin

Ben Fox

Ben Fox is set to miss Saturday’s game against Charlton Athletic due to a calf injury sustained against Peterborough United in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder was taken off at half-time during the 3-0 defeat at London Road and will now go for a scan. Harvey Lintott, making his first start of the season after a hip operation in the summer, also came off at the break in midweek.

In more positive news, central defender Jack Baldwin should return at some point over the festive period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ben Fox will probably miss the game on Saturday,” confirmed interim boss Ian Sampson. “He needs to go for a scan on his calf tomorrow (Friday), which isn’t ideal.

"Harvey came off at half-time against Peterborough but that was just a precaution because he was feeling the hip that he had an operation on in the summer a little bit.

"We’ve hopefully got Jack Baldwin coming back potentially for some game-time on Boxing Day and that’s a boost for us.”