Cobblers injury update: Ben Fox, Harvey Lintott and Jack Baldwin

By James Heneghan
Published 20th Dec 2024, 10:19 BST
Updated 20th Dec 2024, 10:20 BST
Ben Foxplaceholder image
Ben Fox is set to miss Saturday’s game against Charlton Athletic due to a calf injury sustained against Peterborough United in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday.

The midfielder was taken off at half-time during the 3-0 defeat at London Road and will now go for a scan. Harvey Lintott, making his first start of the season after a hip operation in the summer, also came off at the break in midweek.

In more positive news, central defender Jack Baldwin should return at some point over the festive period.

"Ben Fox will probably miss the game on Saturday,” confirmed interim boss Ian Sampson. “He needs to go for a scan on his calf tomorrow (Friday), which isn’t ideal.

"Harvey came off at half-time against Peterborough but that was just a precaution because he was feeling the hip that he had an operation on in the summer a little bit.

"We’ve hopefully got Jack Baldwin coming back potentially for some game-time on Boxing Day and that’s a boost for us.”

