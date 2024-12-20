Cobblers injury update: Ben Fox, Harvey Lintott and Jack Baldwin
The midfielder was taken off at half-time during the 3-0 defeat at London Road and will now go for a scan. Harvey Lintott, making his first start of the season after a hip operation in the summer, also came off at the break in midweek.
In more positive news, central defender Jack Baldwin should return at some point over the festive period.
"Ben Fox will probably miss the game on Saturday,” confirmed interim boss Ian Sampson. “He needs to go for a scan on his calf tomorrow (Friday), which isn’t ideal.
"Harvey came off at half-time against Peterborough but that was just a precaution because he was feeling the hip that he had an operation on in the summer a little bit.
"We’ve hopefully got Jack Baldwin coming back potentially for some game-time on Boxing Day and that’s a boost for us.”
